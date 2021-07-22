Jul 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Glen Suarez - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Glen Suarez, the Chairman of the company, and I welcome you to the 2021 annual general meeting of the Edinburgh Investment Trust. You can't see this, unfortunately, because the unusual setup today, but with me are the Board. I will name them, but you won't be able to see them. Elisabeth Stheeman is here, Vicky Hastings, Patrick Edwardson, Steve Baldwin, Max Ward, and Gordon McQueen.



This year, Max and Gordon will be stepping down after 10 years on the Board, and we wish them well. Patrick has just joined the Board. Steve, as you will have read in the annual report, takes over as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and the Board has decided to appoint Elisabeth Stheeman as the Chairman-elect to take over when I step down next year.



So I'd like to start by asking Elisabeth if you would give us three minutes so that you could introduce yourself and that you will be familiar with the plans for succession at the Board.



Elisabeth Stheeman - Edinburgh Investment Trust