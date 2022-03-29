Mar 29, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Mike Salter - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our 2021 Results Presentation. And my name's Mike Salter and I took over as CEO of EKF in October 1 last year. As you know, there's been some changes to the Exec. Board, and I'd like to introduce Marc Davies, our new CFO, who took over on January 1. Marc, would you like to introduce yourself?



Marc Davies - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc - CFO



Good afternoon, everybody. So, I'm Marc Davies. I joined the business around three months ago. Prior to