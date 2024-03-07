Full Year 2023 Elementis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Waterman - Elementis PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Elementis 2023 full-year results webcast. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. In terms of the agenda, I'll start with highlights and business segment performance. Ralph will review the group financials, and then I'll take you through our strategic priorities and outlook. Following this, we'll take your questions.



We're pleased to report that Elementis delivered a resilient performance in a challenging demand environment. Profit growth was achieved through the combination of pricing actions and cost reduction that offset a weak demand environment. In personal care, the business delivered a good performance, supported by new business wins and growth in Asia. In performance specialties, our coatings business faced destocking throughout the year, as well as weak demand, which negatively impacted volume performance. While talc also suffered from weak demand, both pricing and cost reduction actions drove a significantly improved performance as compared to last year. Going forward, we'll continue to focus on further