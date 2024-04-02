Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) has reported an insider sell by Vice President and Corporate Secretary Paul Ferdenzi, according to a recent SEC filing. On March 22, 2024, the insider sold 2,500 shares of the company at an undisclosed price. Curtiss-Wright Corp is a diversified global company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense, and energy markets. The company has been known for its high-performance products that support several crucial areas including naval defense, commercial aerospace, and power generation, among others. Paul Ferdenzi’s recent transaction is part of a series of insider trades over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 10,177 shares and purchased 126 shares over this period. The insider transaction history for Curtiss-Wright Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 23 insider sells. On the valuation front, Curtiss-Wright Corp shares were trading at $250 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $9.583 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.21, which is lower than the industry median of 33.955 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current price of $250 and a GuruFocus Value of $147.39, Curtiss-Wright Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, visit the Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) page on GuruFocus.

