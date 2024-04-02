ACM Research Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 63% Surge in Just 3 Months

ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 5.34% gain over the past week and an impressive 62.85% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.91 billion, with a current stock price of $31.28. This recent performance has brought ACMR's valuation in line with the GF Value of $31.47, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a notable shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before investing.

Understanding ACM Research Inc

ACM Research Inc, operating within the competitive semiconductors industry, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and selling of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is crucial for semiconductor manufacturers, as it helps remove particles and contaminants during the fabrication of integrated circuits, thereby improving product yield. The company's innovative technologies, such as space alternated phase shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation, have positioned it as a key player in the semiconductor space.

1772627360710029312.png

Profitability Analysis

ACM Research Inc boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, reflecting its robust financial health and the likelihood of maintaining profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 17.18%, outperforming 80.04% of 982 companies in the industry. Additionally, ACMR's return on equity (ROE) is 10.88%, higher than 70.83% of its peers, while its return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are 5.72% and 9.51%, respectively, surpassing more than two-thirds of the competition. These figures underscore ACMR's efficiency in generating profits relative to its equity, assets, and invested capital.

1772627384915357696.png

Growth Trajectory

ACMR's Growth Rank is an exceptional 10/10, highlighting its outstanding growth in revenue and profitability. The company has achieved a 51.70% 3-year revenue growth rate per share, surpassing 93.93% of 890 companies in the industry. Its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is also impressive at 45.20%, better than 97.33% of its peers. Looking ahead, ACMR's total revenue growth rate is estimated at 30.39% for the next 3 to 5 years, indicating strong future prospects. The company's earnings per share (EPS) growth rates are equally remarkable, with a 118.60% growth over the past three years and a 59.50% growth over the past five years.

1772627402313330688.png

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have taken significant positions in ACMR, demonstrating confidence in the company's potential. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) holds 157,000 shares, representing a 0.26% stake, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) owns 32,528 shares, accounting for a 0.05% share. These investments by prominent figures in the financial world underscore the company's appeal to value investors.

Competitive Landscape

ACMR operates in a highly competitive semiconductor industry. Its closest competitors by market capitalization include Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.05 billion, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR, Financial) at $1.26 billion, and Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) with a market cap of $343.309 million. ACMR's recent stock performance and growth prospects position it well within this competitive environment.

Conclusion

In summary, ACM Research Inc's stock performance has been stellar, with significant gains over the past quarter. The company is fairly valued according to the GF Value, reflecting a positive shift from its previous valuation status. ACMR's profitability and growth metrics are strong, with high ranks and growth rates that outshine many of its industry peers. The confidence shown by significant shareholders and the company's competitive stance in the semiconductor industry further bolster its investment appeal. As ACMR continues to innovate and grow, it remains a stock to watch for value investors.

