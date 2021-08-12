Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Empiric Student Property plc Half Year Results 2020. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Duncan Garrood, Chief Executive Officer, to begin. Duncan, please go ahead when you're ready.



Duncan Garrood - Empiric Student Property plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our interim results presentation. I'm here this morning with our CFO and COO, Lynne Fennah; and our agenda shown on Slide 3 is the following. I'll give a short introduction, Lynne will take you through the financial performance. And after that, I'll talk in more detail about the broader progress at Empiric. We'll then open up for questions.



So let me start with the headlines on Slide 4. Academic year 2021 has been one of significant challenge. We started the year with occupancy of 70%, which benchmarked well against our peers, but is below normal levels. Despite some fluctuations, it remains at around 65% over the