Mar 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Duncan Garrood - Empiric Student Property plc - CEO & Director



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I'm here with our CFO, Lynne Fennah. And our agenda today shown on Slide 3 is as follows. I'll give a short introduction, Lynne will take you through the financial performance and our progress on ESG. After that, I'll talk in more detail about the business and then we'll open up for questions.



So let me start with the headlines on Slide 4. As you know, we started 2021 in challenging conditions due to the pandemic with revenue occupancy averaging 65% during academic year '20-'21. However, market conditions improved during the year and academic year '21-'22 has reached occupancy of 84%, at the upper end of our guidance. It was a busy year with a lot of activity on the