Aug 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Mark Andrew Pain - Empiric Student Property plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



For those of you that I have not met before, I'm Mark Pain and I chair Empiric. I will shortly hand over to Duncan and Lynne to take us through what we think of are a very strong set of interim results.



You'll be aware that in late May, Lynne announced her intention to step back from Empiric after a very intense 5-year period. Last week, we announced that Donald Grant will be joining us on the 12th of September to take over from Lynne. Many of you will know Donald. He has worked for over 20 years in real estate companies. He was CFO at RDI REIT, Group Financial Controller at Capitol & Counties, and Head of Finance at Liberty International. Prior to that, he held various senior finance roles in large complex financial services groups.



Lynne will stay on to ensure a smooth handover, but it's likely that this will be her final results presentation for the company. I therefore wanted to take a moment to pay tribute to Lynne. When I joined the company in September 2018, Lynne had stabilized the business