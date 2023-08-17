Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Duncan Garrood - Empiric Student Property Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Donald and myself today. Our agenda is as follows: I'll give a short introduction, Donald will talk through the financial performance, I'll then talk in more detail about the business and then we'll take questions.



So let me start with a summary. Just over 2 years ago, we presented our transformation plan to our investors, designed to deliver results that would benchmark well. I'm pleased to say that across a suite of KPIs, this transformation plan has delivered and there's more to come. Let me give you the headlines.



We have growing market demand and declining supply. We have full occupancy for the current and next academic years. Our Hello Student operating platform has delivered like-for-like rents at record levels and above most peers. Academic year '23-'24, like-for-like rent growth will be above 9%. Our customers have given us our highest ever Net Promoter Score, more than twice the sector average and awarded us platinum operator status, the highest possible.



