Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lucy Sharman-Munday
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc - CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director
* Timothy John Rollit Mason
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Emily Ritchie
Progressive Equity Research Limited - Senior Key Executive
* Kevin John Ashton
Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Robin Alexander Speakman
Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Ross Broadfoot
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for our results presentation for our results after the 30th of June. So hopefully, what we'll do today is that we will be able to talk to you about why we believe that we are a tried, tested and
Full Year 2020 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...