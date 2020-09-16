Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Lucy Sharman-Munday

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc - CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director

* Timothy John Rollit Mason

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Emily Ritchie

Progressive Equity Research Limited - Senior Key Executive

* Kevin John Ashton

Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Robin Alexander Speakman

Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ross Broadfoot

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst



Operator



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for our results presentation for our results after the 30th of June. So hopefully, what we'll do today is that we will be able to talk to you about why we believe that we are a tried, tested and