Mar 16, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Timothy John Rollit Mason - Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation. Just as a reminder, you're at the Eagle Eye results presentation.



The key thing that we do is we bridge online to offline, which is increasingly important in a connected world. We do that by promotions, by loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services. And the reason why we're doing it is because what we are enabling is what has always been the holy grail, but traditionally has been hard to do, which is one-to-one marketing.



The market, I think, is accelerating. The pandemic, as has been frequently written up, has accelerated people's move towards e-commerce, the adoption of digital channels. So increasingly, the pressure on businesses is to be good in that space and as I've said, to be good in that space means being one-to-one in that space and having the ability to personalize every interaction, and that's where we come in.



The world is always on. There's no such thing now. The consumer is always on because they always