Fortum Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Mikael Silvennoinen -



[Interpreted] Dear shareholders, my name is Mikael Silvennoinen, and from last spring, I have acted as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and I in that position open this meeting. You are warmly welcome to Fortum Annual General Meeting.



Before moving on, in the meeting. I'd like to present the renewed Fortum Board and Fortum Board operations. The past year 2023 has been a year of stabilization for Fortum. The strategy published in March 2023 was consistently put into action, which could be seen as a good