Half Year 2020 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Jeremy Barkes - First Property Group plc - Director of Business Development



Thank you for joining us. The -- I'm joined here by Ben Habib, Chief Executive of the Group; George Digby, the Group Finance Director; and it's Jeremy Barkes speaking, the Group Business Development Director.



The -- a copy of the interim results is posted on our website, and a copy of the presentation is there too if you go to the Media tab.



So starting -- so we'll go straight to the presentation, and we'll go straight to the results section. So if you go to Page 8 of the presentation, you'll see that our revenue was up by nearly 10% and our statutory profit up -- our statutory profit before tax up 8%. We've done this by -- if you recall, in the second half of last year, we deconsolidated the funds in which the Group used to be the majority shareholder and no longer is the majority of shareholder. So in order to make this set of results comparable with last year's, we calculated the income statement on a like-for-like basis by moving Fprop Opportunities, which used to be consolidated into the -- accounted for as