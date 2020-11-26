Half Year 2021 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Property Group plc Interim Results Presentation for the 6 Months of 30 September 2020. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet company dashboard. I'd also like to remind you, this presentation is being recorded.



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I would now like to hand you over to Ben Habib CEO; Laura James, Interim Group Finance Director; and Jeremy Barkes, Director of Business Development. Good morning.



Jeremy Barkes - First Property Group plc - Director of Business Development



Good morning, and welcome to our interim results for the first half of the financial year to the 31st of March 2021. And those of you who are familiar with the company will know myself and Ben, but you may not know Laura James, who is the Interim