Full Year 2022 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the First Property Group plc preliminary results investor presentation.



Benyamin N. Habib - First Property Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning. Am I live?



Yes, sir, you are.



Benyamin N. Habib - First Property Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Yes, that [came] pretty well. Thank you very much, everyone, for attending our results presentation this morning. I'm going to dive straight in and I'm going to assume, if I may, that there's a basic understanding of what the company does. And if I can direct you to the presentation that we put together, Page 6, which is where the