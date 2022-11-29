Half Year 2023 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Property Group plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company will review your questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll and your participation, I'm sure, will be greatly received by the company.



I'd now like to hand over to CEO, Ben Habib. Good morning.



Benyamin N. Habib - First Property Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us this morning on the announcement of our interim results. I hope everyone's had a chance to have a look at the announcement that we made this morning with the results. And I think you should also have had an opportunity to look at the interim results presentation. Is that online, Jeremy?



Jeremy Barkes - First Property Group plc -