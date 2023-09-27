First Property Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the First Property Group plc Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Chairman, Alasdair Locke. Good afternoon.



Alasdair Locke - First Property Group plc - Chairman



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for attending. I'd like to welcome everybody that's here and everybody listening to this presentation. My name is Alasdair. I am the Chairman. I'll be chairing the meeting, and I'm joined today by my colleagues, Peter Moon, who is a fellow Non-Executive Director; Ben Habib, who's the Chief Executive Officer; Laura James, the Finance Director; Jill Aubrey, the company Secretary who might -- I suspect you can't see; and Jeremy Barkes, Business Development Director.



So we will be handling the formal matters first. So the formal matters of this meeting relate to the report and accounts for the year March 31, '23. And with the consent of those shareholders present, I'd like to take the notice of the meeting as set out on pages 73 to 74 of the report accounts as read.

