Half Year 2024 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the First Property Group plc investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation investors will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, which will just appear on your screens now. And I would now like to hand you over to the Executive Management team from First Property Group plc, Ben. Good morning, sir.



Ben Habib - First Property Group plc - CEO



Good morning, Ben Habib here. Thank you very much, everyone, for dialing into our results presentation for the six months to September 30, 2023. I'm going to a few, if I may, rhetorical question that you're all familiar with the group. And so, I would go through the basic structure of the group, but get straight on to the results, -- the results how we see the current position as well as, obviously, most importantly, the future.



So, the results follow through pretty much from the indications that I made when I last presented our results back in June. You might recall back in June