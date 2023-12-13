Dec 13, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Richard Kelly - Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc - Co-Lead & MD, Foresight Group



Good morning and welcome to Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc's annual results presentation for the financial year to September 30, 2023. I'd like to remind everyone that this session is being recorded and will be posted later. So please leave now if you're comfortable with that.



As a reminder, Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company is the London Stock Exchange's first and still only listed investment company focused on natural capital and forestry. In this presentation, we'll aim to run through some slides for 20 to 25 minutes. We'll provide an overview of the year, both from an operational perspective and a financial perspective. And also provide a summary of the market outlook for the year ahead.



To start, can we come to the team side, please. We wanted to provide a reminder of the team that works on Foresight Sustainable Forestry. Most investors will be familiar with, Robert Guest and I, who are the Co-Lead -- Co-Lead fund managers for FSF. We wanted to highlight also that were