Half Year 2023 Foresight Solar Fund Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Ricardo Pineiro - Foresight Solar Fund Ltd - Partner & Head of Infrastructure



Hello. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Foresight Solar interim results presentation for FY23. Thank you all for joining us this morning in the room and online. Over the next hour or so, we will guide you through the key updates for the fund and the key highlights during the period.



Presenting today in addition to myself, Ricardo Pineiro, a partner and the Head of Infrastructure team at Foresight, I also have my colleagues, Ross Driver and Toby Virno, which hopefully you've met before and had a chance to discuss the fund with more detail. And again, after the presentations as well, we'll open the floor for questions. Any of the points you might have, we'll be more than happy to follow up individually or whatever is easier.



We will start just with a brief introduction on Foresight. I'm sure most of you are familiar with what we do and how we've evolved over the years, but again, if you allow me just to spend one minute on slide 4. So at the moment, Foresight group, we're still very much a funds --