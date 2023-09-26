Sep 26, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 26, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Matheus Fierro

* Ross William Driver

Foresight Group Holdings Limited - MD

* Toby Virno



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Foresight Solar Fund Limited investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand you over to Managing Director, Ross Driver. Good morning, sir.



Ross William Driver - Foresight Group Holdings Limited - MD



Good morning. Thanks, [Lori]. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Foresight Solar Investor Meet Webinar for the interim results for 2023.



So we just kick off. I think you should be able to see the slides on the screen here. So I'll take you through the highlights, some information of the NAV, operational finance performance, the corporate initiatives we're currently underway with and how we see the outlook for the future.



Okay.