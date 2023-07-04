Jul 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Bernard Fairman

Foresight Group - Executive Chairman & Co-Founder

* Gary Fraser

Foresight Group - Partner, CFO, & COO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Tom Mills

Jefferies - Analyst

* David McCann

Numis - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Foresight Group full-year results presentation year ended March 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to the Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Foresight Group, Bernard Fairman, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.



Bernard Fairman - Foresight Group - Executive Chairman & Co-Founder



Good morning, I'm Bernard Fairman, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight Group. I'm delighted to welcome you to