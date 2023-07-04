Jul 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Bernard Fairman
Foresight Group - Executive Chairman & Co-Founder
* Gary Fraser
Foresight Group - Partner, CFO, & COO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Tom Mills
Jefferies - Analyst
* David McCann
Numis - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Foresight Group full-year results presentation year ended March 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to the Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Foresight Group, Bernard Fairman, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.
Bernard Fairman - Foresight Group - Executive Chairman & Co-Founder
Good morning, I'm Bernard Fairman, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight Group. I'm delighted to welcome you to
Full Year 2022 Foresight Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...