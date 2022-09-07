Sep 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Angus Cockburn - James Fisher and Sons PLC - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and Nominations Committee



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing in. Before I hand over to Duncan, who's going to take us through the results today, I'd like to introduce our new Chief Executive, Jean Vernet. Jean joined us on Monday. So, this is day three. You'll have a chance to meet him, many of you, over the next few weeks.



I'm delighted that Jean has joined James Fisher. He brings a superb background in terms of oil and gas with his 17 years with Schlumberger. He has also worked in Silicon Valley in terms of working with new energy business. He'd had time previously with Expro with the turnaround there of an oil and gas services business. And most recently was CEO of John Crane, a major division of Smiths Group. So, Jean brings a huge amount to the business, and with Duncan, will tackle the challenges that we have.



However, these aren't his results. So, I'm going to hand you over to Duncan, our CFO, who will take you through an overview of the first six months of the year. Duncan?

