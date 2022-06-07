Half Year 2022 Gooch & Housego PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Webster - Gooch & Housego PLC - CEO



I think you know both myself and Chris. I'll take you through the key highlights. Then I'll hand over to Chris, who will take you through the financials. And then I'll come back, go through market sector strategy and the outlook. Chris has handed me the flicker, so I seem to be in charge of that.



So if we look at the key highlights, first-half financial year to the 31st of March, a record order book of GBP120 million. That's up 29%, or 25.6% on a constant currency basis. The order intake was 1.4 times the revenue in the period.



And this was really driven by a strong and sustained demand in our main target markets: Very high demand for industrial lasers, particularly from semiconductors; G&H increased its market share in a growing market, so did very well, particularly in the semiconductor area; medical lasers continued to benefit from the return of post pandemic elective surgery; though A&D was affected by customer delays and new programs that are yet to progress into the volume phase. Recent A&D order intake has been very strong;