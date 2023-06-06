Half Year 2023 Gooch & Housego PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Charles St. John Stewart Peppiatt - Gooch & Housego PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning to everybody in the room here with us today and to those joining on the live audio webcast. Welcome to the G&H interim results presentation for the half year ended the 31st of March 2023 and a strategy update.



Chris and I will be following the agenda shown on the slide. Firstly, covering the group's results for the first half of the year, including a segmental and an ESG update and then following the review that has been carried out over the last 6 months, I will provide an update on G&H's new strategy. We will open the floor to any Q&A at the end.



Positive progress has been made in the first half of FY 2023 across the company. And I would like to extend my thanks to all our employees for their hard work during the period. We saw increased operational output successfully coming online which supported by favorable exchange rate movements and the effects of price increases delivered a 31.7% increase in revenues, up to GBP 71.3 million compared to GBP 54.1 million in the first half of