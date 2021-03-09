Mar 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Presentation for Private and Retail Investors

Mar 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ian Manocha

Gresham Technologies plc - CEO

* Tom Mullan

Gresham Technologies plc - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gresham Technologies plc, results investor presentation. (Operator instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we will notify you by e-mail when they are ready for you to review.



I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we would like to submit to the following poll. If you could give that your attention, we will be most grateful. I'd now like to hand over to Ian Manocha, CEO and Tom Mullan, CFO of Gresham Technologies. Good