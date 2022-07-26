Jul 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Jul 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ian Manocha

Gresham Technologies plc - CEO

* Tom Mullan

Gresham Technologies plc - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gresham Technologies plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself, however, all questions will be reviewed. The response is published on the Investor Meet company platform, where it is appropriate to do so. These would be available via Investor Meet company dashboard, and we will notify by e-mail once these are ready for your review.



Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful. Now I'd like to hand over to CEO, Ian Manocha; and CFO, Tom Mullan. Good afternoon.



Ian Manocha Gresham Technologies plc-CEO<