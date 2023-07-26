Jul 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jul 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ian Manocha

Gresham Technologies plc - CEO

* Tom Mullan

Gresham Technologies plc - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Gresham Technologies plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. And I'd now like to hand you over to Ian Manocha, CEO. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Ian Manocha - Gresham Technologies plc - CEO



Super, Allesandro. Thanks for the introduction. Welcome, everyone. Thanks for your interest in the company and your support of it. So you'll hear from me and also from Tom Mullan, our CFO.



Tom Mullan - Gresham Technologies plc - CFO



Good afternoon.



Ian Manocha - Gresham Technologies plc - CEO



Fairly whistle-stop tour through the first half. I'll start just by giving you all a quick recap of who