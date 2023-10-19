Gresham Technologies PLC Floe Launch Webinar Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Ian Manocha - Gresham Technologies PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome delighted to have you all here. My name is Ian Manocha, CEO of Gresham and absolutely thrilled to welcome you to our investor briefing. It doesn't seem that long ago since we met on the July half year results road show and at the time we promised you would give you a full update on Floe, our new product offering back in July.



So here we are it's not a full Capital Markets Day. It's a very focused briefing around Floe. And this is the 3.5 years or so in the making. So I hope during the course of the next hour and a half, we really share with you our enthusiasm for a really, really interesting project and a phenomenal opportunity for the company and for you as our shareholders.



So we have a strong team presenting today. I'll be joined a little later on by Tom Mullan, our CFO, that many of you know, as well as Neil Vernon, our Chief Technology Officer. I'm delighted to welcome Geneva Loader, our Chief Marketing Officer, who joined over the summer period, who will also be presenting. And I'm also