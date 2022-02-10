Half Year 2022 MJ Gleeson PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

James Thomson - MJ Gleeson plc - Chairman



All right. Good morning, all. Welcome to the half-year results for the half year ended December 31. I delighted to see you all here in person. I think this time last year, Stefan and I were facing a completely empty room broadcasting it live. So it is really good to see everyone here. I'm sure I had nothing to do with the fact that Red Arrow were before us. But so delighted to see you all here.



Brilliant.



So in terms of the last six months, we've continued to see a really strong housing market, especially for those wanting high-quality and genuinely affordable new homes. Despite the challenges of COVID in the supply chain during the last year, we delivered 932 homes in the last six months, that's 14.9% up against pre-COVID levels and ahead of our expectations. Selling prices were also strong. Average sale price was up 14.7% to under GBP61,200, which despite the rise has remained highly affordable. And these have helped offset the cost pressures we in the industry have incurred.



We're seeing cost -- we're seeing the cost increases and