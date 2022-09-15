Full Year 2022 MJ Gleeson PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

James Thomson - MJ Gleeson plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome again to the London Stock Exchange for the Gleeson results for the year to June 30, 2022. And thank you, all of you attending in person. And indeed, thank you and welcome to those watching online.



It is, of course, just a week today that we all learned of the passing of her late majesty, the Queen. I do wish to record on behalf of both myself and all colleagues at Gleeson our sincere condolences to the royal family at this time of national mourning.



Turning to the presentation, myself and Stefan, as usual, will take you through the results. And there'll be an opportunity for questions and answers at the end of the presentation from both those in the room and online. Today, in the room, we've got Mark Knight, Chief Executive of Gleeson Homes; and Graham Prothero, our Chief Executive Designate of MJ Gleeson. And so those of you who are around, please do speak to them afterwards should you so wish.



So turning to our results, Gleeson has had a truly record performance, and we have done that despite the obvious