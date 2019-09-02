Sep 02, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Mikhail Perestyuk - Globaltrans Investment PLC - Head of IR



Hello, dear colleagues. We're all happy to welcome you today to the conference call devoted to the publication of our semi-annual results, the results of Globaltrans. So today's conference call today is participated by Valery Shpakov, the CEO of the company; and Alexander Shenets, the CFO of the company. So we will start by making a brief presentation and then we'll be happy to take your questions.



Now I give back the floor to Valery Shpakov.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment PLC - CEO



Dear colleagues, hello. Thank you for your interest to our semi-annual results. Traditionally, we will start by making the presentation together with my colleague, Alexander Shenets. And then we'll be happy to take your questions.



So let us start on Slide 4 where you can see our key achievements for the first