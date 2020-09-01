Sep 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Globaltrans Interim 2020 Results Call. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, company representative, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Mikhail Perestyuk - Globaltrans Investment Plc - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Dear ladies and gentlemen, hello. We are happy to welcome you today to our telephone conference call on the -- devoted to the publication of Globaltrans Group results for the first 6 months of the year 2020.



The group management is represented by Valery Shpakov, the CEO; and Alexander Shenets, the CFO of the group. As usual, we will start with a presentation of our results, and then we'll be happy to answer your questions.



So now I would like to pass the floor to Valery Shpakov, the CEO. Thank you.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment Plc - CEO



[Interpreted] Dear colleagues, hello. Thank you for the interest to our results. As Mikhail has said, we'll traditionally start with a