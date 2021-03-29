Mar 29, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Mikhail Perestyuk - Globaltrans Investment Plc - Head of IR



[Interpreted] So, dear ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to welcome you today to our event, which is devoted to the publication of Globaltrans Group results for the year 2020.



Our speakers today are Valery Shpakov, the CEO; and Alexander Shenets, the CFO. As usual, we will start with the presentation of our results, and then we will move over to the Q&A session. So Valery, the floor is yours.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment Plc - CEO



[Interpreted] Hello, colleagues. Hello. Thanks for having joined this call on Globaltrans Group full year results for the year 2020. As my colleague, Mikhail has said, I will start with the presentation, and then I'll be ready to answer your questions.



So let's start with Slide 5. I'm going to briefly sum up the results of operation in 2020 here. So