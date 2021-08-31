Aug 31, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Globaltrans interim 2021 results call. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to the company representative to begin today's call. Thank you.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for the interest demonstrated to our company. So today, we are this telephone conference is devoted to the publication of Globaltrans' interim results for the first half of 2021. As usual, the event today is hosted by Valery Shpakov, the CEO of the Globaltrans Group; and Alexander Shenets, its CFO. So we will start by presenting the results and then we'll be happy to answer your questions. Now I would like to pass the floor to Valery Shpakov.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment Plc - CEO



[Interpreted] Thank you. Hello, dear colleagues, thank you for the interest in our results. Traditionally, we'll start with the presentation, and then we will be happy to answer your questions. I hope you can