Apr 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Rupert Robinson - Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC - MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'll just give everyone a minute or two more to join us. A warm welcome this morning to the annual results for the Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and a Q1 update on performance. My name is Rupert Robinson, and I'm pleased to be joined this morning by the Fund Manager Ben Guest, Managing Director of Gresham House New Energy.



The format of this morning's presentation is that it should last for about 20/25 minutes and then we'll open up to a Q&A session. I would encourage the audience to send in any questions that they may have for Ben, and we'll take as many as we can within the time permitted. We'll aim to end this webinar at around 9:45 in the interest of getting people back to their day job.



Before handing over to Ben I would just like to highlight some of the financial, operational, and deployment milestones achieved in 2020. NAV per share rose 2.2%, to 102.96 p, and total NAV return was up 8.4% on an unlevered basis and consistent with the stated objectives at the IPO back in