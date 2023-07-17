Jul 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Alex O'Cinneide -



Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining the Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Annual Results Presentation for the year ending 31st of March 2023. I'm joined today here by my 2 colleagues, Sumi, our Chief Investment Officer; and Paula, Principal and Head of Corporate Development. Both Sumi and Paula and myself have been working in Gore Street since 2016. I'm Alex O'Cinneide, I'm the Founder and CEO.



As we look on Slide 3, I thought worth reminding all of our investors exactly how we set the fund up in terms of investment objective and policy summary. So overall, we have been operating as a listed vehicle since May 2018, where our goal of building in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale storage projects, able to deliver sustainable and attractive dividend, we feel we've achieved today.



Overall, the investment policy is one with our portfolio has a strong geographical diversification, has a strong diversification in different types of revenues and a strong diversification at the asset level. We have a very low gearing policy and appropriate hedging