Mar 09, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Presentation

Chris Payne - Headlam Group plc - Chief Executive



Good morning, and welcome to Headlam's 2021 year-end presentation. My name is Chris Payne. I'm the Chief Executive. This morning, I'm going to you talk to about the 2021 performance and strategic update. And then we'll be talking about the dividend profile. And I'm delighted to announce that we are also issuing a return to shareholders through a special dividend and also a structured buyback program.



And then we'll close the presentation with an update on our ESG strategy and a brief trading update of performance in the early part of 2022.



So, about us. So this is Headlam on a page, if you like. And we've been operating in the floor covering sector for just over 30 years. And we've got nearly 25,000 customer accounts across the UK and a little bit in Continental Europe as well. Predominately, those customers