Mar 05, 2024

Presentation - Investor

Mar 05, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Chris Payne

Headlam Group plc - CEO

* Adams Philips

Headlam Group plc - CFO



Chris Payne Headlam Group plc-CEO



Hello, and welcome to Headlam's 2023 year end results presentation. I'm Chris Payne, the Chief Executive, and I'm joined in our lovely time with showroom, which is for our branded business unit by Adam Phillips, our CFO.



So today, we're going to cover an introduction and an overview of the 2023 year and market update. Adam's going to cover 2023 financial performance in more detail, then I'll pick up a strategic and operational update before finishing with an outlook to the years ahead and a summary of the performance.



So Headlam's on a page about us have been around for 30-plus years now. We've got a market-leading position in UK distribution. We're also based in territories in France and the Netherlands, and we've got the deep knowledge and experience of working