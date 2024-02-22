Half Year 2024 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Dan Olley Hargreaves Lansdown PLC-Chief Executive Officer



Hello, and thank you for taking the time to watch Hargreaves Lansdown 2024 H1 interim results. I'm Dan Olley, Chief Executive Officer at Hargreaves Lansdown, and I'm delighted to be joined today by Amy Stirling, HL's Chief Financial Officer.



In terms of agenda, I'll give you a quick summary of our progress year to date for handing over to Amy, who will talk you through our financial performance in more detail. I'll then share with you my more detailed observations of the business now and six months in, the challenges and the opportunities we see ahead, how we have evolved the strategy to drive the business performance and our progress against the initial four priorities I laid out six months ago.



So looking back at the first half of the year, we've delivered a resilient set of financial results with revenue of GBP368.2 million and underlying profit at GBP221.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 5% on both revenue and profit. As a result, the Board are announcing an interim dividend of 13.2p in line with our previous