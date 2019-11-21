Half Year 2020 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to those dialing in remotely. As usual, our presentation is on our website if you would like to look at it whilst we are speaking. I'm delighted to present our half year results and to be able to report 6 months of solid progress with some strong lettings.



Most of you will be familiar with the format today. I will update you on our portfolio and remind you of our strategy, after which I will run through the results highlights, the future upside for our business and provide some market commentary. Tim will explain the numbers in detail and Matthew will provide more information on some of the individual properties within the portfolio. I will then sum up, after which we would be delighted to answer any questions you may have.



As you are aware, our focus is exclusively in London and Manchester. We have a premium portfolio of interesting buildings with high-quality architecture which appeals to today's ambitious organizations wanting to occupy the best possible space to attract and