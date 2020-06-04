Full Year 2020 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Gerald Kaye speaking, and welcome to the webcast presentation of Helical's year results to 31 March 2020. Sadly, because of the pandemic, all of you are joining us virtually today, and we are unable to meet even a few of you in person.



Today's agenda will see me run through your -- through the results highlights. I will then talk about the current environment, together with our thoughts on the way forward. Tim will take you through the numbers in detail, and Matthew will update you on the portfolio. I will then summarize, after which, we will be very happy to answer any questions you may have.



Despite the recent uncertainty, we are pleased to be presenting a strong set of results for the 12 months to 31 March 2020. Our profit before tax is GBP 43 million, which is marginally down on last year. However, we are reporting a 6% increase in our EPRA NAV per share, moving up from 482p to 511p. This was due to a gain on valuation and sale of GBP 45.5 million. An analysis of this valuation gain shows that 50% of