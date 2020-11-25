Half Year 2021 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Gerald Kaye speaking, and welcome to the webcast presentation of Helical's half year results to 30 September 2020. I was very much hoping that we would be able to present to you in person. Whilst this looked like a strong possibility in September, sadly, that is not the case.



Let me run through the agenda for today. I will explain the highlights from the results, then talk about what is going on in the market and outline our strategy going forward. Tim will run you through the numbers, after which Matthew will update you on the portfolio and expand on the strategy. After a summary from myself, we will be pleased to answer any questions that you may have.



We report a small loss, but that is not surprising, as we've all been battling strong headwinds since March. Our NTA is down 3.6% from the 524p as at 31 March to 505p now. This is due to a valuation and sale loss of GBP 4.5 million, which reflects tenant failure rather than any reduction in ERV or outward yield movement. Our net rental income is GBP 11.9