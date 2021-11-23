Half Year 2022 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and I am really delighted to welcome you to a real presentation of Helical's half year results to 30 September 2021. And may I also extend a very warm welcome to all those who are joining us virtually on the webcast. Please let me give you the agenda for today. I will take you through the highlights from the results and then talk about the future of the office, the market and our strategy going forward.



Tim will explain the numbers, then Matthew will update on sustainability and the portfolio. I will sum up, after which we will be delighted to answer any questions you may have. We reported profit of GBP 31 million. I'm also pleased to report our EPRA net tangible asset value has increased 3.4% and to 551p up from 536p months ago. This reflects a valuation increase across the portfolio of GBP 29.8 million. The main drivers of this increase are the developments at Kaleidoscope, 33 Charterhouse Street and The Bower.



We are proposing an interim dividend per share of 2.9p which is a 7.4% increase from the last