Full Year 2022 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to welcome all of you, whether you are in the room or are joining us virtually on the webcast facility to the presentation of Helical's full year results to 31 March 2022. As well as reporting on our results, we are also proud to unveil the new Helical brand, which you may just have spotted on this title page, and as you will see throughout the presentation. Our rebranding incorporates a changed and much improved website, which will enhance the user experience and fully promote the Helical ethos and values.



Please let me set out the agenda for today. I will take you through the highlights from the results, discuss the market and set out the case for London offices as well as Helical's response to all of this. Tim will explain the numbers and Matthew will report on sustainability and the portfolio highlights. After this, I will sum up, and we will then be delighted to answer any questions any of you may have.



We are pleased to report profit after tax of GBP 88.9 million. Our EPRA net tangible