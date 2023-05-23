Full Year 2023 Helical PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Gerald A. Kaye

Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Matthew C. Bonning-Snook

Helical plc - Property Director & Executive Director

* Timothy John Murphy

Helical plc - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* James Carswell

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Matthew S. Saperia

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst



Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and may I welcome you all to the J.J. Mack building for the presentation of Helical's full year results to 31 March 2023.



I am pleased you are here to see what we would describe as a best-in-class building, which is BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5 EPCA. Do please take a look at the top quality amenities, the bike parking and the changing rooms.



For those