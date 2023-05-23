Full Year 2023 Helical PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gerald A. Kaye
Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Matthew C. Bonning-Snook
Helical plc - Property Director & Executive Director
* Timothy John Murphy
Helical plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James Carswell
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Matthew S. Saperia
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning and may I welcome you all to the J.J. Mack building for the presentation of Helical's full year results to 31 March 2023.
I am pleased you are here to see what we would describe as a best-in-class building, which is BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5 EPCA. Do please take a look at the top quality amenities, the bike parking and the changing rooms.
For those
