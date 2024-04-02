NVIDIA (NVDA) and Chipmakers Surge Amid AI Boom, But Valuations Soar

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) has propelled chipmakers like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial) to the forefront, significantly impacting the S&P 500 Index rally. However, the soaring stock prices have made these shares expensive, introducing a new layer of risk for future gains in the broad equities benchmark.

According to Max Wasserman, a senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital, while large-cap chip stocks are favored, their current high multiples make the broader U.S. stock market more vulnerable to a sell-off. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index's valuation, for instance, is around eight times sales—the highest in over two decades, overshadowing the S&P 500's price of approximately three times sales.

Notably, companies such as Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD, Financial), and Micron Technology Inc. (MU, Financial) have driven about a third of the S&P 500's gains this year. This surge has placed chipmakers, which now constitute over 10% of the S&P 500's weighting, in a position of unprecedented influence over the index.

The semiconductor industry is known for its cyclical nature, marked by periods of oversupply and shortages. Currently, the sector is experiencing a boom, driven by a rush to acquire chips that enhance AI computing capabilities. However, the duration of this boom remains uncertain.

Despite the positive outlook on chip stocks, Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management, cautions that the high expectations already reflected in their prices might take time to materialize. For instance, Nvidia's revenue is expected to increase by 81% in its current fiscal year, contrasting sharply with its flat sales just two years ago. Similarly, Micron saw its revenue halve from fiscal 2022 to 2023, and AMD, celebrated for its AI chip, was unprofitable as recently as 2016.

The volatility in the semiconductor sector starkly contrasts with the stability offered by tech giants like Apple (AAPL, Financial), which have traditionally been seen as safer investments. Meanwhile, the escalating stock prices, driven by lofty valuations, led Wasserman to reduce exposure to Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), opting to secure profits as the stock's value surged in the portfolio.

Wasserman warns traders against the assumption that chip stocks will continue their upward trajectory indefinitely. He emphasizes the importance of evaluating the risk versus reward at their current valuations, suggesting a more cautious approach may be warranted.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.