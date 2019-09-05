Sep 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the half 1 results hosted by Steve Ashmore. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise all parties, this conference is being recorded. And I'd now like to hand over to Steve. Please go ahead, Steve.
Steve Ashmore - HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to the half year results presentation for HSS. The one thing I'd say, it's very good to see nearly a full room. The last time we did this, we had about 3 people and then we brought...
Paul D. Quested - HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director
Moving it back a week has made a difference.
Steve Ashmore - HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Yes, yes. So we'll keep moving back until we get a full room. But there you go. It's good to be here and also, this marks a tremendous occasion for myself. The last time, I was here on crutches, and now I'm fully mobile. You don't care. I'll move on.
So before we update, it's
Half Year 2019 HSS Hire Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...