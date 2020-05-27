Full Year 2019 HSS Hire Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Steve Ashmore - HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to our results update. I'm joined, socially distant, appropriately, by Paul Quested.



Paul D. Quested - HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody.



Steve Ashmore - HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



And we should take you through the deck as it stands. So first thing to focus on is the agenda. Normally in these sessions, we will take you through the financial year '19 results and then give you a little bit of an update on the strategy. But obviously, as something rather large has happened in the