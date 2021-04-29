Apr 29, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 29, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Paul D. Quested

HSS Hire Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Steve Ashmore

HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Thomas Brockton

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Hello and welcome to the full year results 2020 hosted by Steve Ashmore. My name is Lisa, and I'm your event manager. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise that the conference today is being recorded.



And now I'd like to hand the conference over to Steve. Please go ahead.



Steve Ashmore - HSS Hire Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to the 2020 results presentation for HSS. My name is Steve Ashmore, and I'm joined in the room by Paul Quested.



Paul D. Quested<